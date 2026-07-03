Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 23,451 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,451 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.9%

ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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