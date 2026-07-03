Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 45,059 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,731 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 45,059 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.86% of SEI Investments worth $81,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $4,362,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,825,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,549,566.75. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SEI Investments's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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