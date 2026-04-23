Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 54,937 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,204 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 54,937 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Comcast were worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $236,810,000 after purchasing an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 29.5% in the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 177,365 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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