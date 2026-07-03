Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 69,373 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,674 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 69,373 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $104,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,300,056 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $234,192,000 after buying an additional 754,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.32 and a fifty-two week high of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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