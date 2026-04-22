Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 817 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $57,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,325.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,369.75. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $982.02 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,459.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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