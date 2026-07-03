Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,376 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 93,512 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Qualys worth $88,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $78,591,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $144,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,844 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273,017 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $148.12 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.86.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $238,829.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,995.75. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,881 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,654. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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