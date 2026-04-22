Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.63% of Nordson worth $83,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $277.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.28. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.86 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here