Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,649 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 199,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 3.40% of A10 Networks worth $43,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 38.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,423 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 124,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,271 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 60,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.13.

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A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1%

ATEN opened at $27.69 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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