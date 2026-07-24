Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,293 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up about 3.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $150,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,124.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,035.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $921.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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