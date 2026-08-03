Box, Inc. $BOX Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,381 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 491,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.83% of BOX worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,921 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,029,407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $2,247,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,447 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 194,210 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $175,778.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 519,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,978.08. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 109,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,162,903.30. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,352 shares of company stock worth $2,833,429. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.73. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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