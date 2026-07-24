Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Sold by Orvieto Partners L.P.

Orvieto Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P.'s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company's stock.

More Boyd Gaming News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boyd Gaming this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boyd Gaming beat earnings estimates, posting $1.93 EPS versus consensus around $1.89 , while also improving from $1.87 EPS a year ago. The company said its diversified model helped drive strong results in its Midwest & South operations, Online segment, and Managed business. Boyd Gaming Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Boyd Gaming beat earnings estimates, posting versus consensus around , while also improving from a year ago. The company said its diversified model helped drive strong results in its Midwest & South operations, Online segment, and Managed business. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted the earnings beat as the main driver for investor interest, with Zacks noting Boyd exceeded its Q2 profit expectations and that key operating metrics were worth a closer look. Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Market coverage highlighted the earnings beat as the main driver for investor interest, with Zacks noting Boyd exceeded its Q2 profit expectations and that key operating metrics were worth a closer look. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $1.03 billion was slightly below the $1.04 billion consensus, suggesting the quarter was not a clean across-the-board beat even though profitability was solid. Boyd Gaming earnings report and transcript

Revenue of was slightly below the consensus, suggesting the quarter was not a clean across-the-board beat even though profitability was solid. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts were already focused on whether Boyd could outperform on both revenue and EPS ahead of the release, so the stock’s reaction is being shaped by how the results compare with those expectations. Boyd Gaming Reports Earnings Tomorrow: What To Expect

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.0%

BYD stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Boyd Gaming's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Boyd Gaming's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Boyd Gaming from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 62,914 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $5,286,663.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,609,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,272,166.24. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $8,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,640,667.90. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $17,038,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.82% of the company's stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation NYSE: BYD is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming's offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

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