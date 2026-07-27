Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $751,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,577,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,714,000 after buying an additional 193,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

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TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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