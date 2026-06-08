Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $62.45 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,693 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 1,390,709 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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