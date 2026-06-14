Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,746 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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