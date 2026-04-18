Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $208.07 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,635 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $208,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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