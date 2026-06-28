Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Down 0.5%

LIN stock opened at $519.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $527.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $507.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.18. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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