Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,463 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 17.8% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HGV. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report).

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