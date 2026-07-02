Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,457 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Bread Financial worth $45,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,730. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.6%

Bread Financial stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $109.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $992.05 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Bread Financial's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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