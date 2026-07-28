Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Bread Financial worth $28,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,273,000 after acquiring an additional 299,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,731 shares of the company's stock worth $85,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bread Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,940,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,667,000 after purchasing an additional 129,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,301 shares of the company's stock worth $67,390,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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Bread Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Bread Financial stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $959.32 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 698 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,328.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,730. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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