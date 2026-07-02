Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 4,534 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,115 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Breakwater Capital Group's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group's holdings in Apple were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 79,483 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 32.3% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Factor Wealth Management LTD lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Factor Wealth Management LTD now owns 33,591 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $293.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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