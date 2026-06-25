Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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