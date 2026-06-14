Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,278 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group makes up 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,162,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,894,960.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.3%

CRDO stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

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Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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