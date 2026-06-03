Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,781 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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