Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 78,769 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,239 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of NetScout Systems worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 136,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,602 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 179,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,546.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,737 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NTCT opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetScout Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,450. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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