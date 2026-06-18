Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,076 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 41,733 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Tutor Perini worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.2%

Tutor Perini stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 2.06. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $100.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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