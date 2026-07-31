Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,059,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,252,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 190.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,245 shares of the company's stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 915,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,992 shares of the company's stock worth $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 758,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.22). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brighthouse Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brighthouse Financial wasn't on the list.

While Brighthouse Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here