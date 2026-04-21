Brighton Jones LLC Has $16.53 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,173 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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