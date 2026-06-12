Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.27 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.5% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.4%

TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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