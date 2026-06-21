Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 587,520 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $72,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 567,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 53.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here