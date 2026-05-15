Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $672,062,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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