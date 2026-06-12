Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 495,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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