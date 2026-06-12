Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 26,325 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 4.5% of Colrain Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.4%

BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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