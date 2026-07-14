British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI is ABC Arbitrage SA's 10th Largest Position

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 527,925 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 3.0% of ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BTI opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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