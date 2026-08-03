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Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Brixmor Property Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.1%

BRX opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is 87.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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