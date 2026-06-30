Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Invests $3.54 Million in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,046 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $73,022,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.68 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

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About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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