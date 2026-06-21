Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Hsbc Holdings PLC's 7th Largest Position

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 297,824 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Broadcom worth $4,233,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $762,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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