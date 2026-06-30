Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's 4th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.66 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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