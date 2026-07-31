Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Vestor Capital LLC's 10th Largest Position

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 894,564 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here