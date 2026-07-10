Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $401.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $405.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,846 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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