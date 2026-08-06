Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Balefire LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Balefire LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $418.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Broadcom custom AI chips article

Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Semiconductor rally article

A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. AI infrastructure and optical supply chain article

Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance.

Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. China AI component ban article

A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been overwhelmingly weighted toward sales, which may raise caution after the recent advance, although institutional ownership remains mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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