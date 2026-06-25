Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $381.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $412.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.66 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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