Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

Broadcom stock opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $399.63 and its 200 day moving average is $365.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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