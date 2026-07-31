Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Pathway Wealth Management LLC

Pathway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 14.2% of Pathway Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pathway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $394.58 and its 200-day moving average is $367.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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