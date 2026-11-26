Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Empirical Finance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 598,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $210,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 384,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $134,921,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic could become Broadcom’s largest custom AI chip customer in 2027. Anthropic’s recent financing and Broadcom’s reported $1 billion investment may help ease concerns about reliance on Google, though the relationship also brings significant financial exposure. Anthropic financing and Broadcom

Anthropic could become Broadcom’s largest custom AI chip customer in 2027. Anthropic’s recent financing and Broadcom’s reported $1 billion investment may help ease concerns about reliance on Google, though the relationship also brings significant financial exposure. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Analysts see potential upside

Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Negative Sentiment: Google-related demand concerns have made investors look more closely at Broadcom’s other AI customers, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta—highlighting the market’s sensitivity to customer concentration and sustained AI spending. Broadcom’s AI customer base

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $455.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report