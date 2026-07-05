Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $407.92 and its 200-day moving average is $362.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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