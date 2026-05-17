Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $425.19 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $365.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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