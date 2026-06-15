Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 215,970 shares of company stock worth $71,104,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $382.07 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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