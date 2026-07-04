Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McMillan Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% during the first quarter. McMillan Office Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $360.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here