Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 202.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $262.66 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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