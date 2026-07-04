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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its Broadcom stake by 3.0% in the first quarter, selling 7,816 shares and leaving it with 250,700 shares worth about $77.6 million. Broadcom remains a major holding for the firm, making up 5.0% of its portfolio.
  • Broadcom has seen notable insider selling, including recent sales by Mark David Brazeal and Charlie B. Kawwas. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,987 shares valued at about $21.9 million.
  • The company continues to benefit from AI-related optimism and strong fundamentals, with analysts maintaining mostly bullish ratings and a consensus target price of $493.24. Broadcom also recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, though shares were trading below recent highs around $360.45.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $360.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $269.58 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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